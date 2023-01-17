AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from officials With Consolidated Nuclear Security, Texas middle schools are set to compete at the Pantex Middle School Science Bowl on Jan. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at AmTech Career Academy, located at 3601 Plains Blvd.

Officials detailed that the event will feature students as they attempt to answer science question round-robin style, with double-elimination rounds followed in the afternoon. The winning team will earn $1,000 from sponsors CNS for their school’s science program while the second and third-place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively.

Officials noted that the winning team will join the winners of the Feb. 4 Pantex High School Science Bowl on an all-expense paid trip to the National Science Bowl in Washington D.C.

The event is also sponsored by the Pantex Plant in Amarillo on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration.