CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Medical Association (TMA) announced a $10,000 scholarship award for 15 minority medical students entering Texas medical schools this fall.
According to a TMA press release, physicians selected the students for their academic achievement, commitment to community service, and desire to care for Texas’ increasingly diverse population. TMA said the TMA Educational Scholarship, Loan, and Awards Committee chose one recipient entering each Texas medical school from a competitive field of promising future physicians.
“Many of these scholars have come from places in the U.S. and around the world where adequate health care is lacking,” Dr. Bayardo said. “This experience prepares them well to meet those needs in areas of Texas with limited access to care and to those with shared racial identity.”
Recipients are known as the “Bayardo Scholars” in recognition of the majority support provided by the TMA Foundation Trust Fund of Roberto J. Bayardo, MD, and the late Agniela (Annie) M. Bayardo of Houston.
According to TMA, they created the Minority Scholarship Program in 1998 to help diversify the physician workforce to meet the health care needs of Texans. The scholarship lessens the financial burden of the minority students’ medical education, which averages about $200,000.
The TMA Bayardo Scholars include:
- Christiana Adebowale of Richmond will study at the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio and plans to pursue a primary care specialty.
- Myles Anderson of Houston will pursue his medical degree at the University of Houston College of Medicine and intends to practice internal medicine in underserved areas of Houston.
- Mamadou Balde of Houston plans to pursue orthopedic oncology Mr. Balde will attend UT Austin Dell Medical School.
- Melinda Benavides of Round Rock will study at UT Health San Antonio Long School of Medicine and intends to become a pediatrician.
- F. Junior Clark of Amarillo plans to practice pediatrics in the Texas Panhandle. He will attend the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine in Lubbock.
- Andrew Goh of Houston will train at TCU School of Medicine in Fort Worth, with the goal of practicing emergency or family medicine in Central Texas.
- Briana Gonzalez of McAllen will study at UTRGV School of Medicine in Harlingen and later plans to provide primary care for residents of the Rio Grande Valley.
- Alessandra Gutierrez of Weslaco will graduate from the University of Dallas in May with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. Ms. Gutierrez will attend UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas with the goal of practicing medicine in the Lone Star State.
- Gengi Kleto of Houston will study at The UT Medical Branch School of Medicine in Galveston and intends to practice obstetrics and gynecology.
- Robert Mbilinyi of Houston will pursue his medical degree at Texas A&M College of Medicine in Bryan/College Station and plans to pursue family medicine or general surgery in a small Texas community.
- John McDonald of Spring will study at Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Huntsville and plans to return home to the Spring area to practice family or internal medicine.
- Tyler Simonek of Waco plans to continue his studies at UNTHSC Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and later practice primary care in West Texas.
- Shaige Werth of Spring will attend McGovern Medical School at UTHealth and intends to practice family medicine in communities along the Texas-Mexico border.
- Ricardo Alfaro Zeledon of Dallas will attend Baylor College of Medicine in Houston with the goal of providing primary care in underserved Texas communities.
- Peter Zotor of Arlington will continue his studies at the TTUHSC Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso. While still deciding on a specialty, Mr. Zotor plans to practice in a suburban or rural Texas community.