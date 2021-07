AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is part of a group of big cities in Texas calling on congress to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.

More than ten mayors of Texas’s biggest cities are a part of the group.

The group has written a letter to congressional leadership to take immediate action.

The bipartisan group of mayors is hoping this will lead to critical infrastructure investments in Texas communities and across the country.