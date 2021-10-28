Texas Legislature awards TTUHSC more than $78 million for Capital Construction Assistance Projects

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced it was awarded $78.6 million for Capital Construction Assistance Projects at state colleges and universities through Senate Bill 52.

The Texas Legislature authorized $3 billion for those construction projects at state colleges and universities through Senate Bill 52. The bill passed the legislature on Oct. 19 and was signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Oct. 25 during the special session.

“We greatly appreciate the leadership of our West Texas delegation and the support of the Texas Legislature for helping secure these funds,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “These funds are a significant investment in our expanding infrastructure, enabling us to further our efforts in transforming health care across the state.”

TTUHSC said those Capital Construction Assistance Projects include: