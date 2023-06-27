AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After years of work by local elected officials, a state-funded mental health hospital will become a reality in Amarillo.

Statewide, the Texas Legislature appropriated more than $2 billion from its budget surplus for the build-out and remodeling of state hospitals. That includes $159 million for the new facility in Amarillo.

State Representative Four Price (R-District 87) said many people in need of treatment are in the criminal justice system and they could spend months in county jails waiting for a bed to open up at a state hospital, the closest hospitals being in Vernon and Wichita Falls.

“That’s not a great situation and that’s happening all over the state. It’s not just in the panhandle. So by having a facility close by, with more beds, and more staff available to help folks that live and work here, they won’t find themselves hopefully, in that type of situation,” said Price. “That’ll really eliminate some of the problems that we’ve seen with individuals who are just not able to get the help they need when they need it.”

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner handles mental health commitments for 25 counties in the Panhandle, she said the need for this hospital is dire.

“So now we’re going to try to find property. The state has met with us wanting to know if we had property to give to them. I don’t have any to give to them, even though some was donated,” she said. “I’m not sure I can use it for the hospital. Whatever we’re gonna do, but we’re gonna get this hospital finally in Amarillo, Texas that will serve the entire panhandle.”

Tanner said the Amarillo facility will have 75 beds, and right now, 50 of them are set to be used for forensics cases.

“So we’re gonna try to do some negotiating on that side of it to try to make it a little bit more civil, a little less forensic, but no matter what, it’s needed,” said Tanner “I’m just thrilled to death to publicly announce that we did get the money for this. So I’m very, very happy.”

Price said getting funding was the biggest hurdle, but moving forward, staffing the hospital will be a critical issue.

“It’s going to be a multi-year project, it will take several years to get all the work completed before a hospital is actually staffed and operational,” said Price “But we need to start recruiting and making sure that we build that workforce, because the beds don’t do us any good if we don’t have the folks to work to fill them.”

He continued, “Another bill that I passed this session is to allow employees that work in our state hospitals, and in our local mental health authorities across the state to participate in the Loan Repayment Program that we already have in Texas to really build that pipeline or that workforce. Because we’re going to need it.”

Tanner said the hospital will only serve people in the Panhandle and will not be taking referrals from other parts of the state, or other state hospitals.

Price said this facility will not solve all of the Panhandle’s mental health problems, but it is a good start.