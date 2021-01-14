Texas is first state to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced today that Texas has administered more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, making Texas the national leader in vaccinations.

According to the office of the governor, this milestone comes one month to the day after the first doses arrived at vaccine providers in the state on Dec. 14.

“Texas is leading the way for our nation once again,” said Governor Abbott. “This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever undertaken, and it would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers. We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”

According to the office of the governor, voluntary vaccination continues throughout the state for front-line healthcare worker, residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and Texans over age 65 or with a chronic medical condition with the aim to reduce hospitalizations and protect vulnerable populations.

The office of the governor said the state receives more vaccine from the federal government each week and said they expect the weekly amount to increase in the future.