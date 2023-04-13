A generator for sale at Austin Outdoor Power ahead of the sales tax holiday for emergency supplies. (Nexstar Photo/Maggie Glynn)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to prepare for severe weather season, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office reminded Texans that they can buy certain items tax-free during the upcoming tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which will run from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 and end at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”

The office said it estimates shoppers will save nearly $2 million in state and local sales tax during the holiday. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items a customer can buy during the holiday, some including:

Household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced less than $75;

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300; and

Portable generators priced less than $3,000.

While the upcoming weekend is a sales tax holiday for qualifying items, the office noted that purchases made online have delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges as part of the sales price.

“For example,” wrote the Comptroller’s office, “if you purchase a rescue ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.”

Items that do not qualify for the tax holiday include:

Batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles;

Camping stoves and camping supplies;

Chainsaws;

Plywood;

Extension ladders and stepladders; and

Tents.

The Comptroller’s office published a list of emergency preparation supplies that can be purchased tax-free through the weekend.