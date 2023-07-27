AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a reminder from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, shoppers in the Lone Star State will be able to save money on clothes and school supplies during the tax holiday running from Aug. 11-13.

Through that Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the Comptroller’s office noted that qualified items priced below $100 will be exempt from sales tax, including clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks.

“As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “As the father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”

A full list of exempt items can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

During the sales tax holiday, as noted by officials, qualifying items can be bought tax-free online or by phone, mail, custom order, in-store, or other means when:

The item is both delivered to, or paid for, by the customer during the exemption period; or

The customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the period ends.

The Comptroller’s office estimated that shoppers in Texas will be able to save $136 million in state and local sales tax during the upcoming holiday.