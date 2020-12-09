Texas Homeschool School Coalition’s new online tool able to show public school withdrawals in the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Home School Coalition’s President, Tim Lambert, said he is seeing a significant impact the pandemic has had on homeschooling in the state.

“We started seeing back in July when the TEA said they were going to open school, we saw our call volume triple, people are scared about the virus,” Lambert explained.

A new online research tool from the coalition shows homeschool withdrawals from Texas public schools since 1997. These numbers, based off the Texas Education Association’s annual report, also features a county and district breakdown.

“What they do is they track these numbers during the school year because parents withdraw at different times and then at the beginning of the next school year they release that data,” Lambert said.

As for the semesters during the COVID-era, the THSC was able to use another online tool that generates public school withdrawal letters for parents.

“This July was a 1500% increase from this July and last July, in August that number was a 400% increase,” Lambert explained. “That’s not a hard number but it’s indicative of the kind of increase that we think we’re seeing across the state.”

Here locally, Lambert said he has noticed a trend that relates to population.

“We see the greatest increases in the metropolitan areas but percentage wise we’re seeing the same source of increases although not as high in numbers as we are in places like Lubbock and Amarillo,” Lambert added.

The online tool will not reflect withdrawal numbers from the entire 2020-2021 school year until this coming spring. For a direct link to the online data, click here.