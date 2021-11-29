Texas Historical Commission hosts Amarillo workshop for preservation plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Historical Commission is looking for community involvement, hosting various forums in-person and in a virtual fashion, giving Texas residents the chance to help recommend steps in preserving Texas’s history through the Texas Statewide Historic Preservation Plan.

Amarillo residents will have the chance to make their voices heard on this project at 10 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 2) at the Santa Fe Building, located at 900 S Polk St. in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the commission, this workshop is an opportunity to:

Identify threats and opportunities facing Texas’ historic and cultural resources;

Address disaster preparedness, response and recovery related to Texas’ heritage;

Learn local preservation success stories;

Help shape the vision for the future of historic preservation in Texas;

Set the direction for statewide historic preservation activities over the next 10 years.

“The statewide planning process encourages broad public participation in discussions about the challenges related to preserving cultural and historical resources,” the release states.