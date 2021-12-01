Texas Historical Commission, Center City of Amarillo host workshop on historical preservation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMr/KCIT) – The Texas Historical Commission, alongside Center City of Amarillo, announced a workshop dedicated to preservation planning in the historic Santa Fe Building auditorium, scheduled for Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.

via Center City of Amarillo

According to Center City of Amarillo, the event will be free and open to the public with the intent of involving the community in shaping “Texas’ preservation future,” with the 2022-2032 Texas Statewide Historic Preservation Plan.

More information and registration for the event can be found here.

Center City also encouraged those attending to bring “a friend, family member, or another fellow Texan!” and commented that free parking is expected to be available at the First Baptist Church parking lot on 11th and Tyler Streets.