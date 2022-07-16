AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Gun & Knife Association announced that they will host a gun and knife show from Saturday, July 16 to Sunday, July 17 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Texas Gun & Knife Association stated that all federal, state, and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.

There will be another gun and knife show in Amarillo from December 10th and 11th, 2022.

For more information, contact Janice Hill at 806-285-0575, or visit the Texas Gun and Knife Show website