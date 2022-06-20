AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and the Governor’s Commission for Women announced its 2022 Women-Owned Business Series Monday, which is expected to run through four weekly webinars from August 31 through September 21. The webinars are intended to feature experts and advice focused on Texas women business owners and entrepreneurs starting, growing, and sustaining a business.

“Texas is home to 1.25 million women business owners,” Abbott said in the release. “I am especially proud that we lead the nation for jobs created by Hispanic women, African American women, and veteran women business owners. Women who invest in themselves and their ideas for the future of their families and their communities are critical to our economy. I look forward to continuing working alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Working together, we will continue to create even more new jobs across every region of this great state.”

The webinars will be offered in partnership with the Beacon State Fund and will be free, said the Governor’s office, and take a deep dive into topics and available resources focused on women-owned small businesses and women entrepreneurs in Texas.

Also, an in-person event connected to the series will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Commission for Women, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, and the Beacon State Fund on Thursday, October 6, in South Padre Island. The Governor’s announcement said that it will be an opportunity to network with other business owners and hear firsthand from experts.

The Governor’s Commission for Women also noted that it will host a women-owned small business pitch competition following the webinars, as well as an in-person event, with awardees selected from each region of Texas.

The Wednesday webinars were listed as follows:

August 31 – Legal Considerations for Small Businesses

September 7 – Finance and SUpply Chain Planning for Small Businesses

September 14 – Marketing Your Small Business

September 21 – Managing Burnout and Employee Retention for Small Businesses

More information on the free webinar series, as well as registration opportunities, can be found here.

The business pitch competition was described by the commission as an opportunity to explain the challenges their business faces and the creative solutions, tactics, and adjustments used to face those challenges. Applications for the competition will be accepted until July 31, and can be submitted here.

Another business pitch competition the commission described will be the Texas Junior Small Business Pitch Competition, focused on young Texas girl entrepreneurs aged four through 14. The non-profit Lemonade Day and the Beacon State Fund will host it alongside the Governor’s Commission for Women, and applications will be accepted until July 31.