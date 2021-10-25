Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reappoints Amarillo resident to state board

PHARR, TEXAS – JUNE 30: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to former President Donald Trump’s address during a tour to an unfinished section of the border wall on June 30, 2021 in Pharr, Texas. Gov. Abbott has pledged to build a state-funded border wall between Texas and Mexico as a surge of mostly Central American immigrants crossing into the United States has challenged U.S. immigration agencies. So far in 2021, U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 900,000 immigrants crossing into the United States on the southern border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Amarillo resident Todd Boykin has been reappointed to the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors, with his new term set to expire in August 2027.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Boykin is a landowner and a partner in the Burdett, Morgan Williamson and Boykin law firm. Boykin is board certified in residential and commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization after receiving his Juris Doctor degree from the Baylor University School of Law.

According to the release, Abbott’s office also appointed Cee Vee resident Conrad Masterson, a retired technology executive and investor, to the board Monday.

The office also reappointed Truscott resident Jerry Bob Daniel, a real estate investor and a co-founder of the Circle Bar Ranch, to the board. The terms of Daniel and Masterson are also expected to expire in August 2027.