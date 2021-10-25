Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reappoints Amarillo resident to state board

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Amarillo resident Todd Boykin has been reappointed to the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors, with his new term set to expire in August 2027.
According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Boykin is a landowner and a partner in the Burdett, Morgan Williamson and Boykin law firm. Boykin is board certified in residential and commercial real estate law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization after receiving his Juris Doctor degree from the Baylor University School of Law.
According to the release, Abbott’s office also appointed Cee Vee resident Conrad Masterson, a retired technology executive and investor, to the board Monday.
The office also reappointed Truscott resident Jerry Bob Daniel, a real estate investor and a co-founder of the Circle Bar Ranch, to the board. The terms of Daniel and Masterson are also expected to expire in August 2027.