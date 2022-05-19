AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that there will be an ongoing coordinated response to wildfires burning across multiple regions throughout the state.

According to a news release, this comes as wildfires burn across the state, including the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County, causing evacuations in the area. Officials expect triple-digit temperatures, along with dry vegetation and high winds, will increase the potential of fire activity throughout the state over the weekend.

“A fast and coordinated response is critical in slowing the spread of wildfires, and I thank the brave first responders who are working tirelessly to protect their local communities in West and Central Texas,” Abbott said in the release. “The State of Texas continues to work closely with local officials to provide necessary resources to protect Texans. As we continue to monitor the weather, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of their local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

According to the release, the Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department said there is potential for wildfires throughout the Texas Hill Country and Rolling Plain, including Childress, Vernon, Abilene, Brownwood, Lampasas, San Angelo, Ozona and Fredricksburg. The Texas A&M Forest Service raise the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 5 due to the potential “significant increase in fire activity across the state.”

The state’s response to this ongoing wildfire potential includes more than 500 personnel as well as dozens of aerial and ground assets to support the local wildfire response efforts. According to the release, around 250 firefighters from the forest service, along with around 180 personnel and 45 engines from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and more than 190 personnel from out of state, will also be activated.