AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that state resources have been mobilized as severe weather and flash flooding impact some regions throughout the state.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize state resources because of the expected severe weather and flash flooding impacting multiple regions throughout the state Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning in central, north and east Texas. Officials said this could bring hail, damaging winds, flooding and tornado potential.

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” Abbott said in the release. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

The following assets have been mobilized for the severe weather response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Two Urban Search and Rescue Teams and four Swiftwater Boat Squads;

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews on standby;

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Swiftwater Boat Rescue Teams;

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages.

Officials said the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) is also activated at Level II Escalated Response in support of severe weather.