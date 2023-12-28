AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is seeing a trend of downward gas prices ahead of the new year, an improvement from the slight increase in gas prices that was reported during Christmas, and AAA Texas recently added that Amarillo currently sits at the lowest gas prices in the state.

Gas prices statewide are averaged at $2.67/gallon while Amarillo is 13 cents cheaper with $2.54/gallon. AAA Texas reported that drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.91/gallon while Amarillo sits at the least. Nationally, the average price per gallon is $3.12 which continues to be the same compared to last week.

“When looking at the year-to-date annual average gas price in 2023, Texas drivers paid about 40 cents per gallon less on average compared to 2022,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Last year’s annual average price for the state was $3.52, which was the highest annual average ever. This year’s annual average price is likely to be about $3.10 per gallon, which is lower than the statewide annual average prices in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2022.”

According to gasprices.aaa.com, drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country while Hawaii continues to sit at the highest average at $4.67/gallon.