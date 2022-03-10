AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As gas prices continue to climb across the US, AAA Texas reported that the statewide average reached $4/gallon on Thursday morning. This was noted as 62 cents more than one week ago – a weekly pace that AAA said is one never seen before.

According to reports from the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, drivers in Amarillo were paying the least for gas statewide with an average of $3.74 per gallon. However, that was still a notable increase from the Monday average of $3.58 per gallon that was reported by GasBuddy.

Nationally, AAA Texas said that gas averaged $4.32 per gallon, which is 59 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.51 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Market analysts attribute the sudden spike to uncertainty in the global oil market as to how big of an impact the loss of Russian crude will have,” wrote AAA Texas in its announcement, “The cost of crude oil is around 50-60% of what drivers pay at the pump – and those barrels of oil reached highs not seen since 2008. Volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy.”

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, breaking records that set in 2008 across the state,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster, “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

AAA, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, continued to offer tips for drivers on saving fuel.

Even with the significant spike in price, AAA said that drivers in Texas have been paying the 14th lowest gas price average of any state in the US, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, AAA said that drivers in California have been paying the most at $5.69 on average for a gallon.

via AAA Texas

