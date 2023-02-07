FORT WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Texas foundation has donated a grant to a national nonprofit organization in an effort to address opioid use disorders and those who are recovering as well as their families in several Texas counties including Potter and Randall.

A news release from Legal Aid of Northwest Texas states that it has been awarded a $1.3 million grant by the Texas Access to Justice Foundation. The grant will be aimed at supporting Legal Aid’s “Path Beyond Opioids Legal Aid Project,” a program aimed at providing civil legal services to Texans in the north and west who qualify and were directly impacted by opioid use disorders.

“This grant is the first step toward bringing hope and help to individuals and families struggling with the aftermath of substance use disorders,” said Tom Stutz, Director of Litigation.

Stutz states the grant will allow attorneys with Legal Aid to negotiate debt repayment plans, maintain stable housing, and secure public benefits.

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas said it is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide legal services to low-income and disadvantaged clients in areas of family law, landlord/tenant cases, public benefits, real property, foreclosure prevention, and community revitalization matters. Legal Aid has offices in Amarillo, Lubbock, and Plainview.

The Texas Access to Justice Foundation was created in 1984 by the Supreme Court of Texas and aims to offer to fund civil legal aid to low‐income Texans including victims of crime, abused and neglected children, veterans, the elderly, and the homeless