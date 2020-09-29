Texas Firefighters travel to California to assist with devastating fires

Firefighters rest during a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Firefighters trying to contain the massive wildfires in Oregon, California and Washington state are constantly on the verge of exhaustion as they try to save suburban houses, including some in their own neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flights carrying Texas firefighters will be headed to California today, in an effort to assist with the fires that have devastated the region in recent weeks.

On Monday (Sep. 28), two flights transporting firefighters from Lubbock and Randall County passed through Amarillo.

Today (Sep. 29) nearly 170 Texas Firefighters will depart for California as well. These include firefighters representing areas in and around Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Amarillo.

In addition, around 170 firefighters will be returning home from weeks spent in California for the same cause.

