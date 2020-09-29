Texas Firefighters travel to California to assist with devastating fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flights carrying Texas firefighters will be headed to California today, in an effort to assist with the fires that have devastated the region in recent weeks.
On Monday (Sep. 28), two flights transporting firefighters from Lubbock and Randall County passed through Amarillo.
Today (Sep. 29) nearly 170 Texas Firefighters will depart for California as well. These include firefighters representing areas in and around Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Amarillo.
In addition, around 170 firefighters will be returning home from weeks spent in California for the same cause.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- UTPB student athlete gifts a second chance at life to older brother
- With brain-eating amoeba in Lake Jackson water supply, Gov. Abbott to give update Tuesday
- Purging Texas city’s water system of brain-eating microbe to take 60 days
- Texas grand jury takes no action against man who killed church shooter
- Carole Baskin booted from ‘Dancing with the Stars’