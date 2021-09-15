Texas Film Commission hosts Film Friendly Texas Forum virtually, opens registration

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Film Commission is expected to host the 2021 Film Friendly Texas Forum as a virtual-only event, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The Commission said that the forum, cosponsored alongside AMP Studios, will begin on Friday, Sept. 24. Afterwards, the event will continue on Sept. 28 – 30, with the program including:

How to Become a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community

Producing in the Lone Star State

How to Become a Digital Media Friendly Community

Closing Keynote Conversation

Film Friendly Texas Community Partner Networking

The registration fee, according to the commission, includes access to the forum and access to the newly scheduled in-person forum scheduled for May 2022 in Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. Registration and resources, including the full agenda, can be found here.

“For 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.” said the commission. It has reported to bring $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2020.