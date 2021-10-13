Texas Film Commission announces 2021 Texas Film Round-Up; accepting film, videotape entries

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Film Commission (TFC) has announced that the Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) is now accepting Texas -related films and videotapes for the 2021 Texas Film Round-Up through the end of October.

According to a press release by the office of Governor Greg Abbott, individuals, businesses, and institutions can mail their content, with a chance of the entry being included on TexasArchive.org.

The release added that “The award-winning Texas Film Round-Up discovers, preserves, and shares the stories of Texans by digitizing and providing access to their obsolete media.” The program has digitized more than 50,000 films and videotapes, dating back to 1910 and spanning through the decades of media technology, according to the office.

“We are so proud of our longstanding partnership with TAMI and the Texas Film Round-Up,” said TFC Director Stephanie Whallon. “The contributions received during the Texas Film Round-Up help preserve Texas’ rich history and vibrant culture for both education as well as entertainment.”

According to the release, the online platform gives the public access to a collection of videos that explore Texas history and culture and includes free lesson plans to help assist teachers in K-12 social studies instruction.

Those who wish to participate should register here, where they will be given further instructions on packing and mailing their content. The release stated that entries must be postmarked by Oct. 30, with an option to drop off packages on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the TAMI office.