AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a news release, Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is teaming up with farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving.

The release stated that from August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture program.

According to the release, since its inception in 2010, America’s Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $65 million to thousands of schools and nonprofit organizations across the country.

“Grow Communities is a special program because we work closely with farmers to find and fund nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact in their communities,” Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President said. “Every year, we hear from farmers and Grow Communities recipients who tell us the dollars are making a difference. Because of this feedback, the Bayer Fund team is excited to continue to help strengthen rural communities through this program.”

According to the release, farmers are eligible to enroll in Grow Communities if they are 21 years of age or older and are actively engaged in farming at least 250 acres of any crop. Winners will be announced February 2023.

To learn more about Grow Communities, or to enroll, visit America’s Farmers website or call 1-877-267-3332.