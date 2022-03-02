AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been extended for March 2022.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $310 million in emergency SNAP food benefits through the month of March. Officials expect more than 1.5 million Texas households to be helped through this extension.

“Thank you to the USDA for again extending these crucial benefits for millions of Texans,” Abbott said in the release. “These emergency SNAP benefits have helped many Texas families put food on the table over the past two years.”

The Texas HHSC received approval from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the “maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size,” the release said. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments by March 31.

“Putting food on the table is critical for the health and well-being of families and we’re proud to continue helping with these most basic needs,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in the release.

According to the release, more than $6 billion in benefits have been provided to Texas residents since April 2020. SNAP is a federal program administered by the Texas HHSC, providing food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals throughout the state.