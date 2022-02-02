AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will extend its emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the commission will provide more than $326 million in food benefits for more than 1.6 million households throughout the state of Texas. Officials expect the allotment to appear in the recipents’ accounts by the end of the month. The SNAP program is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals throughout the state.

“Thank you to HHSC for working with the USDA to ensure Texans continue to have access to healthy and nutritious food,” Abbott said in the release. “These emergency SNAP benefits continue to provide support to so many Texans.”

All recipients of the SNAP program throughout the state will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Since April 2020, the benefits provided to Texans have been more than $5.8 billion.

“We’re thankful to provide the most vulnerable in Texas the ability to provide nutritious and nourishing foods for their families,” Wayne Salter, the Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner, said in the release.