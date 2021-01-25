Texas establishes alternate care site in Lubbock to expand hospital capacity

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established an Alternate Care Site in Lubbock to expand hospital capacity in the region.

The facility is opening today at the former Grace Medical Center and will aim to provide the South Plains with additional hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical personnel to assist with the region’s COVID-19 response.

According to the Office of the Governor, the facility has a capacity of 20 beds and can expand to more beds if needed.

“Thank you to our partners in Lubbock County, the city of Lubbock, as well as the hospital systems, for working alongside the State of Texas to establish this facility,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and lower hospitalizations, the State will continue to provide the resources and support necessary to keep Texans safe.”

The Office of the Governor said this is in partnership with the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, Covenant Health System, and UMC Health System.