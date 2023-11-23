PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas EMS Conference honored Perryton EMS and the Ochiltree General Hospital for their efforts following the EF 3 tornado that hit Perryton in June.

Perryton Fire EMS was awarded with the “Texas Department of State Health Services 2023 EMS Provider of the Year Award” for their work following the tornado.

Ochiltree General Hospital was awarded the “Texas Department of State Health Services Trauma Facility Award,” which according to the conference honors a facility that has demonstrated leadership and high standards in implementing injury prevention programs and providing trauma patient care.

Chris Stroup of Perryton received the Citizens Award at the conference.