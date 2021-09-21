Texas Education Agency reports accountability data for area school districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While school district accountability ratings continue to be paused for the 2020-21 year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials got a look on how students performed throughout that school year with recently released data from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, school districts received student achievement data based on the results from the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, exams students took in the 2020-21 school year. Districts also received data for college, career and military readiness, as well as graduation rate data for the last school year. In a normal year, officials from the TEA would take the weighted scores from the categories and determine an overall letter grade for the district.
In the 2018-19 school year, the Amarillo Independent School District was given a ‘B’ score by the TEA, a score which they have carried for the last two school years. However, Debbie Chapman, the district’s director of federal programs and grants, said this data gives the district a baseline of where the students are at going into the 2021-22 school year.
“We did see a slight drop after COVID, you know, with students in and out of school and not being in school for so long,” she said. “There was a slight decrease, but when you look overall, we still did very well compared to the state.”
Amarillo ISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said he is proud of how the teachers and the students performed last school year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At any given time, we had 10-15% of our teachers and students out, not for just a day or two, but out for 14 days at a time,” he said. “I think it’s just remarkable that we saw slight regression in that. We’ve gone to work hard this year to improve and to correct that regression.”
Officials expect the TEA to resume giving districts, and their respective campuses, accountability ratings starting with data from the 2021-22 school year.
Here is how other school districts throughout the Texas Panhandle performed for the 2020-21 school year, according to data from the TEA:
|Name of District
|STAAR Performance
|College, Career and Military Readiness
|Graduation Rate
|Amarillo ISD
|44
|73
|93
|Canyon ISD
|56
|74
|98
|Bushland ISD
|56
|91
|100
|Highland Park ISD
|44
|81
|96
|River Road ISD
|45
|40
|99
|Borger ISD
|44
|51
|99
|Sanford-Fritch ISD
|44
|53
|98
|Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD
|44
|83
|100
|Spring Creek ISD
|39
|N/A
|N/A
|Texhoma ISD
|44
|N/A
|N/A
|Stratford ISD
|45
|81
|100
|Gruver ISD
|68
|95
|100
|Pringle-Morse CISD
|44
|N/A
|N/A
|Spearman ISD
|59
|69
|100
|Chillicothe ISD
|43
|14
|100
|Quanah ISD
|45
|70
|97
|Perryton ISD
|50
|60
|99
|Boys Ranch ISD
|54
|43
|N/A
|Vega ISD
|60
|100
|100
|Adrian ISD
|37
|100
|100
|Wildorado ISD
|47
|N/A
|100
|Booker ISD
|54
|63
|100
|Follett ISD
|48
|80
|100
|Darrouzett ISD
|23
|76
|100
|Channing ISD
|47
|40
|100
|Hartley ISD
|58
|100
|100
|Dumas ISD
|44
|42
|100
|Sunray ISD
|45
|94
|100
|Lefors ISD
|30
|36
|100
|McLean ISD
|48
|71
|100
|Pampa ISD
|40
|68
|99
|Grandview-Hopkins ISD
|40
|N/A
|N/A
|Miami ISD
|49
|92
|100
|Canadian ISD
|48
|90
|100
|Shamrock ISD
|39
|44
|100
|Wheeler ISD
|50
|86
|100
|Kelton ISD
|42
|100
|100
|Fort Elliot CISD
|53
|62
|100
|Groom ISD
|62
|100
|100
|Panhandle ISD
|64
|79
|100
|White Deer ISD
|46
|75
|100
|Hereford ISD
|41
|44
|92
|Walcott ISD
|33
|N/A
|N/A
|Bovina ISD
|34
|95
|100
|Farwell ISD
|53
|60
|100
|Friona ISD
|39
|70
|100
|Lazbuddie ISD
|40
|42
|100
|Dimmitt ISD
|32
|59
|100
|Hart ISD
|52
|50
|100
|Nazareth ISD
|66
|100
|100
|Claude ISD
|61
|85
|100
|Clarendon ISD
|51
|45
|100
|Hedley ISD
|49
|78
|100
|Memphis ISD
|38
|54
|100
|Turkey-Quitaque ISD
|56
|93
|100
|Wellington ISD
|44
|68
|100
|Childress ISD
|50
|53
|97
|Paducah ISD
|38
|79
|100
|Happy ISD
|61
|100
|100
|Tulia ISD
|31
|49
|97
|Kress ISD
|41
|57
|100
|Dalhart ISD
|40
|64
|99
|Texline ISD
|54
|50
|100