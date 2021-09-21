Texas Education Agency reports accountability data for area school districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While school district accountability ratings continue to be paused for the 2020-21 year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials got a look on how students performed throughout that school year with recently released data from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, school districts received student achievement data based on the results from the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, exams students took in the 2020-21 school year. Districts also received data for college, career and military readiness, as well as graduation rate data for the last school year. In a normal year, officials from the TEA would take the weighted scores from the categories and determine an overall letter grade for the district.

In the 2018-19 school year, the Amarillo Independent School District was given a ‘B’ score by the TEA, a score which they have carried for the last two school years. However, Debbie Chapman, the district’s director of federal programs and grants, said this data gives the district a baseline of where the students are at going into the 2021-22 school year.

“We did see a slight drop after COVID, you know, with students in and out of school and not being in school for so long,” she said. “There was a slight decrease, but when you look overall, we still did very well compared to the state.”

Amarillo ISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said he is proud of how the teachers and the students performed last school year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At any given time, we had 10-15% of our teachers and students out, not for just a day or two, but out for 14 days at a time,” he said. “I think it’s just remarkable that we saw slight regression in that. We’ve gone to work hard this year to improve and to correct that regression.”

Officials expect the TEA to resume giving districts, and their respective campuses, accountability ratings starting with data from the 2021-22 school year.

Here is how other school districts throughout the Texas Panhandle performed for the 2020-21 school year, according to data from the TEA:

Name of DistrictSTAAR PerformanceCollege, Career and Military ReadinessGraduation Rate
Amarillo ISD447393
Canyon ISD567498
Bushland ISD5691100
Highland Park ISD448196
River Road ISD 454099
Borger ISD445199
Sanford-Fritch ISD445398
Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD4483100
Spring Creek ISD39N/AN/A
Texhoma ISD44N/AN/A
Stratford ISD4581100
Gruver ISD6895100
Pringle-Morse CISD44N/AN/A
Spearman ISD5969100
Chillicothe ISD4314100
Quanah ISD457097
Perryton ISD506099
Boys Ranch ISD5443N/A
Vega ISD60100100
Adrian ISD37100100
Wildorado ISD47N/A100
Booker ISD5463100
Follett ISD 4880100
Darrouzett ISD 2376100
Channing ISD4740100
Hartley ISD58100100
Dumas ISD4442100
Sunray ISD4594100
Lefors ISD3036100
McLean ISD4871100
Pampa ISD406899
Grandview-Hopkins ISD40N/AN/A
Miami ISD 4992100
Canadian ISD4890100
Shamrock ISD 3944100
Wheeler ISD5086100
Kelton ISD42100100
Fort Elliot CISD5362100
Groom ISD62100100
Panhandle ISD 6479100
White Deer ISD 4675100
Hereford ISD 414492
Walcott ISD33N/AN/A
Bovina ISD 3495100
Farwell ISD5360100
Friona ISD3970100
Lazbuddie ISD4042100
Dimmitt ISD 3259100
Hart ISD 5250100
Nazareth ISD66100100
Claude ISD6185100
Clarendon ISD5145100
Hedley ISD4978100
Memphis ISD3854100
Turkey-Quitaque ISD5693100
Wellington ISD4468100
Childress ISD505397
Paducah ISD3879100
Happy ISD61100100
Tulia ISD314997
Kress ISD4157100
Dalhart ISD406499
Texline ISD5450100

