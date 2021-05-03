Texas Education Agency releases second round of stimulus money for districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last week the Texas Education Agency released a second round of stimulus money for districts around the state.

According to the TEA Amarillo ISD is set to get another $24 million.

AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said they do not have a specific plan in place for the money yet, but said they are looking to use it to help meet the needs of students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we’ve been in COVID, we’ve had a lot of kids who have regressed academically, they have had a lot of social and emotional needs, so this money will be to target these kids who have of social and emotional issues because of COVID or academic that are equally as important that we need to close that gap,” said AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis

In total AISD is set to get more than $72 million between the first and this latest allotment of money.