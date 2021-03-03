Texas Education Agency announces updates to their public health guidance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has updated its Public Health Guidance.

The TEA said under this guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged and local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.

The TEA said they have also made updates related to surface cleaning requirements.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss