Texas DSHS confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed nine more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gray County on Sunday, May 3.
The nine new cases bring Gray county to a total of 67 cases. According to the City of Pampa’s Facebook page, all nine of the new cases are community spread, with all nine being quarantined in their home.
Gray County currently has 16 recoveries and 51 active cases.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:28 p.m. on May 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|14
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|12
|1
|2
|Deaf Smith
|35
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|67
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|16
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|399
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|818
|9
|67
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|279
|3
|64
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|201
|2
|64
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|9
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,019
|26
|406
