Texas DSHS confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed nine more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gray County on Sunday, May 3.

The nine new cases bring Gray county to a total of 67 cases. According to the City of Pampa’s Facebook page, all nine of the new cases are community spread, with all nine being quarantined in their home.

Gray County currently has 16 recoveries and 51 active cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:28 p.m. on May 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 14 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 1 2 Deaf Smith 35 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 67 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 16 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 399 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 818 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 279 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 201 2 64 Union 3 – – Wheeler 9 – 1 TOTAL 2,019 26 406

