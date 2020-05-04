Texas DSHS confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

Local News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed nine more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gray County on Sunday, May 3.

The nine new cases bring Gray county to a total of 67 cases. According to the City of Pampa’s Facebook page, all nine of the new cases are community spread, with all nine being quarantined in their home.

Gray County currently has 16 recoveries and 51 active cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 7:28 p.m. on May 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver143
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam1212
Deaf Smith3511
Donley258
Gray6716
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson162
Lipscomb2
Moore3996138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter818967
Quay41
Randall279364
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas201264
Union3
Wheeler91
TOTAL2,01926406
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss