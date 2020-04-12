Texas DSHS confirms 4th positive case of COVID-19 in Swisher County

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The fourth positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Swisher County by the Texas Department of Health Services.

According to the Swisher County Office of Emergency Management, the Swisher County Judge confirmed the fourth case in the county through the DSHS Saturday, April 11.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:16 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 9 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 2 Donley 22 0 0 Gray 13 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 3 0 0 Moore 34 0 5 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 70 2 3 Quay 1 0 0 Randall 64 2 3 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 4 0 0 Texas 4 1 0 TOTAL 250 7 10

