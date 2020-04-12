Texas DSHS confirms 4th positive case of COVID-19 in Swisher County

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The fourth positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Swisher County by the Texas Department of Health Services.

According to the Swisher County Office of Emergency Management, the Swisher County Judge confirmed the fourth case in the county through the DSHS Saturday, April 11.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:16 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry900
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2200
Gray1300
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson300
Moore3405
Oldham310
Potter7023
Quay100
Randall6423
Roosevelt100
Swisher400
Texas410
TOTAL250710
