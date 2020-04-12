Texas DSHS confirms 4th positive case of COVID-19 in Swisher County

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The fourth positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Swisher County by the Texas Department of Health Services.
According to the Swisher County Office of Emergency Management, the Swisher County Judge confirmed the fourth case in the county through the DSHS Saturday, April 11.
High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:16 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|22
|0
|0
|Gray
|13
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|3
|0
|0
|Moore
|34
|0
|5
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|70
|2
|3
|Quay
|1
|0
|0
|Randall
|64
|2
|3
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|4
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|250
|7
|10
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AFD responds to Sunday afternoon structure fire
- The NMDH confirms 10th positive case of COVID-19 in Curry County
- Possible Rain/Snow Mix to start the week
- Local church services for Easter changed due to COVID-19
- State of Texas: Help and hurdles for Texans facing job loss