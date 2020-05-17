Texas DSHS: 8 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming eight more cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.
On Sunday, May 17, the TDSHS confirmed eight new cases and 14 more COVID-19 recoveries in Moore County, through their website.
Moore County now has 552 confirmed cases and 294 recoveries associated with COVID-19.
Moore County also has 11 total deaths related to COVID-19, according to the TDSHS.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:48 p.m. on May 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|4
|–
|2
|Castro
|27
|1
|12
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|Curry
|41
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|9
|Deaf Smith
|122
|6
|26
|Donley
|26
|–
|24
|Gray
|91
|–
|49
|Hansford
|16
|2
|7
|Hartley
|9
|2
|3
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|25
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|552
|11
|294
|Ochiltree
|40
|1
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|26
|6
|Potter
|2,129
|23
|326
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|602
|4
|142
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|14
|–
|8
|Texas
|696
|4
|318
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|7
|TOTAL
|4,559
|60
|1,312
