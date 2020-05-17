Texas DSHS: 8 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming eight more cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Sunday, May 17, the TDSHS confirmed eight new cases and 14 more COVID-19 recoveries in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 552 confirmed cases and 294 recoveries associated with COVID-19.

Moore County also has 11 total deaths related to COVID-19, according to the TDSHS.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:48 p.m. on May 17, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2317
Briscoe11
Carson42
Castro27112
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle4
Curry41
Dallam2219
Deaf Smith122626
Donley2624
Gray9149
Hansford1627
Hartley923
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2512
Lipscomb22
Moore55211294
Ochiltree40119
Oldham412
Parmer266
Potter2,12923326
Quay512
Randall6024142
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher148
Texas6964318
Union3
Wheeler157
TOTAL4,559601,312
