Texas DSHS: 8 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming eight more cases of COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Sunday, May 17, the TDSHS confirmed eight new cases and 14 more COVID-19 recoveries in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 552 confirmed cases and 294 recoveries associated with COVID-19.

Moore County also has 11 total deaths related to COVID-19, according to the TDSHS.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:48 p.m. on May 17, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 17 Briscoe 1 – 1 Carson 4 – 2 Castro 27 1 12 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 Curry 41 – – Dallam 22 1 9 Deaf Smith 122 6 26 Donley 26 – 24 Gray 91 – 49 Hansford 16 2 7 Hartley 9 2 3 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 25 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 552 11 294 Ochiltree 40 1 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 26 6 Potter 2,129 23 326 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 602 4 142 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 26 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 14 – 8 Texas 696 4 318 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 7 TOTAL 4,559 60 1,312

