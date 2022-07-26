AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Water Development Board’s “Water Weekly” outlook report for the week of July 25, the state of Texas is experiencing its largest area of drought in over a decade.

As noted in the report, over 57% of Texas was considered to be under “extreme” or “worse” drought conditions as of July 19, which was described as its largest extent since January 2012.

According to the most recent map from the US Drought Monitor, the majority of the Texas Panhandle has continued to experience “moderate” drought conditions at best and “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions at the most common.

The report also advised that drought conditions are “likely to worsen” over the next few months.

via the Texas Water Development Board

“Drought conditions are likely to worsen over the next few months,” said the report, “The National Weather Service anticipates that almost the entire state will be experiencing drought by the end of October. But a good monsoon season is expected to keep the far tip of west Texas drought free.”

As drought conditions persist on the High Plains, the City of Amarillo has asked residents and businesses to monitor their water usage. Meanwhile, agricultural producers and other industries in the region have continued to reckon with depleting groundwater resources and a lack of rain impacting their produce.

For the latest updates on local news, events, and weather conditions, check with MyHighPlains.com.