AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Driver License Division will be updating the driver’s license system over Labor Day Weekend and all offices will be closed.

Officials stated that the driver’s license offices and the Customer Service Center will be closed on Friday, Sept. 1. The offices will reopen and resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The DPS mentioned that customers will also not be able to conduct any online transactions during the system update. This includes renewing or replacing a driver license or identification cards, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. Officials say these services will not be available from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3.

The DPS also noted that the update will not impact law enforcement personnel using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

This comes after Texas DPS also experienced an outage with its vehicle inspection system in the last week, which resulted in safety inspections being paused for more than a day.