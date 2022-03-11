AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently announced the increase of Texas Highway Patrol on the roads to ensure highways and communities are safe during spring break.

From March 12 through March 20, DPS said that patrol units will be “looking out for people who are violating traffic law as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort).”

“Spring break is a time for fun and relaxation, but we need to make sure people are enjoying their vacations responsibly and following the law,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS will step up enforcement efforts on the roads, and we hope drivers will obey the posted speed limits, along with all the other laws, to make it possible for everyone to have a safe spring break.”

During the 2021 spring break enforcement effort, troopers issued more than 73,700 tickets and warnings for violations, which included 7,236 speeding tickets, 919 tickets for seat belt or child safety seat violations and 500 Move Over, Slow Down tickets and warnings. In addition, troopers made 512 felony arrests, 417 DWI arrests and 235 fugitive arrests, DPS reported.

DPS released the following tips to stay safe during spring break: