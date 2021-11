AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is making sure everyone is safe on the roads this Thanksgiving weekend.

Troopers will increase enforcement from Wednesday through Sunday.

They will be looking for people not wearing seatbelts and driving while intoxicated among other violations.

DPS said they participate annually in the nationwide Operation Care Initiative for Thanksgiving.

Last year, more than 3,600 warnings and citations were issued said DPS.