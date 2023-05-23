AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that through May 29, the Texas Highway Patrol will participate in Memorial Day enforcement efforts.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, the enforcement efforts that the Texas Highway Patrol will participate in include the Click It or Ticket campaign and Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.). The two campaigns center around wearing seatbelts and troopers looking for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated or violating other laws.

“We know Memorial Day is a busy time on the state’s roads, and we encourage people to just take a little extra time, obey the traffic laws and watch out for each other,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the release. “By following traffic laws, paying attention to other drivers and buckling your seat belt, we all get to have a safer holiday and that’s really what’s important.”

Officials said that in 2022, troopers issued more than 66,700 citations and warnings during the Memorial Day campaign, including citations for speeding, no insurance and individuals not wearing seatbelts. More than 650 individuals were also arrested on various charges, including DWI charges and other felonies.

Officials with the Texas DPS encouraged drivers to follow various safety tips while driving during Memorial Day weekend and in the future, including:

Don’t drink and drive.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only.

Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit the Drive Texas website.