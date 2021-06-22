Texas DPS seizes more than 67 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that they seized more than 67 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday, June 17, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

According to DPS, at around 3:15 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle going east on I-40 near Groom, for a traffic violation.

DPS said the trooper found plastic-wrapped bundles of meth inside all four tires.

The driver -Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, age 32, of Las Vegas, Nevada – was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Rodriguez-Michel was arrested and transported to the Randall County Jail said Texas DPS.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

DPS said the drugs were allegedly being transported from Las Vegas, Nevada to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.