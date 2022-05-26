AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that more than 48 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were seized at a bus station in Amarillo earlier this week.

According to a news release, the highway patrol canine unit from the Texas DPS seized more than 48 pounds of suspected methamphetamine from a bus at a local bus station in Amarillo around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A trooper and their canine partner were screening the baggage area when the canine alerted on a suitcase in the bus’s luggage compartment. According to the release, the trooper then discovered six “large plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine” inside the suitcase.

According to the release, the bus originated out of Los Angeles and made several stops prior to stopping in Amarillo.

A suspect has not yet been located by officials.