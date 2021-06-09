Texas DPS seizes more than 17 pounds of fentanyl after traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 17 pounds of fentanyl (Texas Department of Public Safety)

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized more than 17 pounds of fentanyl, Tuesday.

According to Texas DPS, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2016 Honda Civic going east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation.

DPS said a canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle, and the Trooper then discovered fentanyl underneath the rear seat.

The driver and passenger, both from California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested and transported to the Randall County Jail said Texas DPS.

DPS Special Agents and Amarillo Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. HSI Special Agents adopted the case for federal prosecution.

Texas DPS said the drugs were allegedly being transported from Delano, California to South Carolina.