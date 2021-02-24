Texas DPS seizes 915 pounds of assorted THC products after traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports they seized 915 pounds of assorted THC products, Feb. 23, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

According to DPS, at around 10 a.m. a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle going east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered the THC products inside multiple large cardboard boxes in the vehicle.

DPS said the driver, Dung Truong of Culver City, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Truong was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

DPS said the drugs were allegedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Chicago, Illinois.