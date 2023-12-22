AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reminded drivers on Friday to make safety a number one priority, as the Texas High Patrol began its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign.

According to officials from DPS, THP will increase its presence on the roadways as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort,) which will run through Jan. 1, 2024.

“The holidays can be a dangerous time with so many people traveling to and from celebrations,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “It’s absolutely critical that drivers pay attention, stay at safe speeds, put their phones down and do not drink and drive. Let’s all do our part to close out the year on a happy and safe note.”

DPS offered a few safety tips for drivers on the roadways this holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive .

. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it .

. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance.

number stored in your phone. Dial for any type of assistance. Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

, as holiday travel can present additional challenges. Don’t drive fatigued and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

. Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted). Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them.

and try not to brake quickly in front of them. If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact.

: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained.

to make sure it’s properly maintained. Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency. Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, look here.

Officials with DPS also reminded Texas drivers to report any suspicious activity through the IWatchTexas program. DPS encouraged drivers to to download the free iOS or Android mobile app to report tips that can also be reported on the IWatchTexas website where all reports are confidential.

With the increase of people on the road, DPS also said it will continue to encourage drivers to keep a lookout for possible human trafficking incidents. DPS provides drivers to look out for these signs during a possible human trafficking situation:

The person appears to be under the control of another person.

The person has little to no awareness of their surroundings.

The person has visible injuries, untreated illnesses, or appears to be malnourished or sleep-deprived.

The person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or the environment.

The person is being transported to and from work by their employer.

The person works excessively long work hours.

The person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessive.

The presence of a sign does not confirm the occurrence of human trafficking. However, a mix of these signs may indicate a need for a human trafficking investigation by law enforcement, according to DPS. If a driver sees the signs of human trafficking while traveling for the holidays, they should call 911 immediately to report it, make a report on IWatchTexas, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.