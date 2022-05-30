AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding the department’s joint task force to “combat drunk driving” throughout Potter and Randall counties.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the Texas DPS, along with the Amarillo Police Department and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, previously announced that they would conduct a three-day DWI task force over Memorial Day weekend, looking for various traffic violations while focusing on drunk drivers.

Officials with the Texas DPS announced Monday through a news release that law enforcement officials conducted a total of 396 traffic stops over the three-day span, leading to 17 DWI arrests. Along with the DWI arrests, 10 were arrested on drug-related charges, three were arrested for evading in a motor vehicle, two were arrested for racing and seven warrants were served.

According to the release, 22 seat belt-related citations, 20 speeding citations and the recovery of two stolen vehicles also occurred through efforts of the joint task force.