Texas DPS provides update on Loop 335 semi-truck overturn

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided an update after North 335 at Eastern was closed in both the eastbound and westbound lanes Wednesday morning because of an accident.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials previously said that a semi-truck overturned “with possible hazardous material.” At the time, Potter County Fire-Rescue members posted a photo of the scene to social media, echoing other calls by responding officials for drivers to avoid the area.

According to Texas DPS officials, a truck tractor/semi-trailer hauling hazardous material, including petroleum distillate and isopropanol, rolled over and there was a spill. Because the material continues to be flammable, the westbound portion of Loop 335 from Glenn to Easter will be shut down until the cleanup crews arrive on the scene to clean it up.

Officials state that all the remaining material inside the truck was reportedly offloaded and returned to its point of origin in Amarillo. Officials expect the westbound lanes to be closed overnight.