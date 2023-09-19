Brandon Conrad, laboratory manager at the DPS Crime lab in Amarillo, explains some of their analysis processes.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is National Forensic Science Week and the Texas DPS Crime Laboratory in Amarillo is providing tours to show the work they do for Texans.

Brandon Conrad, the lab manager for the DPS crime lab in Amarillo, said they are a seized drug lab where law enforcement submits evidentiary items for analysis.

“Our overall goal is to help protect Texas,” said Conrad. “So, we’re here to do a scientific analysis of it to determine what it is, and then provide those results to the courts so that they can determine guilt or innocence.”

Over the last few years, he said they have seen an increase in THC products, including vape pens, edibles, and waxes, in addition to more fentanyl.

“And so if they have a seizure of tablets that have an oxycodone logo, but we identify fentanyl, well, that could possibly help their investigation down the road. We also are utilizing that data to help ER physicians across the state,” Conrad said, noting DPS is collaborating with Sam Houston State University to provide help to medical professionals to aid in ER visits.

He said testing seized drugs is not the only thing DPS is capable of, especially with several labs across Texas.

“Just down the road, we do DNA,” Conrad continued. “The importance of DNA in sexual assault kits, firearms analysis, trace analysis, it’s tremendous what the science in an investigation can aid in attaining the truth.”

Melynda Carter is a forensic scientist and Texas DPS breath testing program technician. She said this week shines a light on jobs that are not normally recognized.

“My job maintaining the instrumentation, I find is very valuable,” said Carter. “It’s useful in keeping Texas roads safe and keeping officers within DPS and other local agencies up to date and in the know with the current information that we have on statistics of drinking and driving and how it impacts the citizens of Texas.”

Conrad added, “This is an opportunity to allow prosecutors, defense attorneys, public, the media to come in and kind of look at our operations and see how it is, and so that we maintain the public’s trust and what we do. And technology is always changing.”