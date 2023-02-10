AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Super Bowl upon us, the Texas Department of Safety reminded communities to drive responsibly as parties will be underway on Sunday.

According to the department, DPS Troopers will increase patrol from 12:00 a.m. until midnight on Sunday as part of the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) initiative. Troopers will be on the roads looking for impaired drivers along with speeding violations and those not wearing a seatbelt.

DPS provided safety tips for the Big Game:

If you plan to consume alcohol outside of the home, don’t drink and drive and choose a designated driver. Take alternative transportation if needed;

and choose a designated driver. Take alternative transportation if needed; Buckle up everyone in the vehicle as it’s the law;

everyone in the vehicle as it’s the law; Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped;

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped; Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road;

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road; If you can Steer It, Clear It . If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law;

. If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law; Don’t drive fatigued by allowing plenty of time to reach your destination;

by allowing plenty of time to reach your destination; Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver’s licenses;

number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver’s licenses; Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

DPS added that communities should be on the lookout for suspicious activity and report any information using iWatchTexas or by filing a confidential report here.