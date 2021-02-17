Texas DPS offices will be delayed/closed Feb. 18

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:
Texas DPS Logo (Version 3) - 720-54787063

Via Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that due to inclement weather, DPS offices will be delayed/closed, Thursday, Feb. 18 in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region.

Amarillo District:

Closed

Donley

Delayed opening until 10:00 AM:

Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hall,
Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter,
Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler

Lubbock and Wichita Falls Districts:

Closed

Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young

Delayed opening until 10:00 AM:

Bailey, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, and
Yoakum

DPS said if you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, please check to make
sure that your appointment time has not been affected. Appointments can be
rescheduled by going to the Texas DPS website located at http://www.dps.texas.gov
Texas DPS would like to remind motorist to please be safe when traveling in these
inclement conditions. If you have an emergency please call 911.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss