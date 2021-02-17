Texas DPS offices will be delayed/closed Feb. 18

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that due to inclement weather, DPS offices will be delayed/closed, Thursday, Feb. 18 in the following counties in the Northwest Texas Region.
Amarillo District:
Closed
Donley
Delayed opening until 10:00 AM:
Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hall,
Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter,
Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Wheeler
Lubbock and Wichita Falls Districts:
Closed
Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young
Delayed opening until 10:00 AM:
Bailey, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, and
Yoakum
DPS said if you had a scheduled appointment at the Driver License office, please check to make
sure that your appointment time has not been affected. Appointments can be
rescheduled by going to the Texas DPS website located at http://www.dps.texas.gov
Texas DPS would like to remind motorist to please be safe when traveling in these
inclement conditions. If you have an emergency please call 911.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
- Recall Alert: Electric smoker poses shock hazard
- Out-of-state plumbers to assist with winter storm damage
- Temporary out-of-state insurance adjusters to assist for Texas Winter Storm damage
- CenterPoint Energy urges customers to conserve electricity and natural gas