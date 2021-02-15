Texas DPS office delays for Feb. 16

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to inclement weather and rolling power outages, DPS Offices (Including Driver License) will be delayed Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the following counties in the Amarillo District.
Potter, Randall, and Childress DPS office openings will be delayed two hours until 10:00 a.m.
