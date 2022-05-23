AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) published a reminder for drivers to celebrate safely as they enjoy the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Until May 30, DPS said that Texas Highway Patrol will participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Further, troopers will be on the lookout for drivers not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

As described by DPS, Click It or Ticket is an enforcement campaign aimed to encourage people to wear their seatbelts. Meanwhile, Operation CARE is aimed to be a specialized campaign in which troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated, or violating other laws.

“Memorial Day always means busy highways across the state, and we encourage all drivers to take their time to get to their destinations safely,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By following traffic laws, paying attention to other drivers and buckling your seat belt, we can all do our part to make the roads as safe as possible and enjoy the long Memorial Day holiday.”

DPS encouraged drivers to follow certain safety tips during Memorial Day weekend and beyond, including: